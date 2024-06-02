Adele shuts down homophobic remark during Las Vegas show

Adele, known for her powerful voice and candid personality, did not mince words when an audience member shouted "Pride sucks!" during her Las Vegas residency on Saturday night. In a moment captured on a viral video obtained by Variety, the Grammy-winning singer swiftly addressed the disrespectful remark with unapologetic fervour.

"Did you come to my fu***ng show and just say that Pride sucks? Are you fu***ng stupid?" Adele retorted. "Don't be so fu***ng ridiculous. If you don't have anything nice to say, shut up, alright?" she added.

The incident occurred on June 1, the first day of Pride Month, a time dedicated to celebrating the LGBTQ+ community and advocating for equality and acceptance. Adele's passionate defence of the LGBTQ+ community resonated deeply with fans and supporters worldwide.

Adele's Las Vegas residency, titled 'Weekends With Adele,' has been marked by her outspoken nature and willingness to address issues head-on. In August, she halted a show to address security's treatment of one of her fans, and in the preceding month, she called out the disturbing trend of audience members throwing objects on stage at artists.

"Have you noticed how people are like, forgetting fu***ng show etiquette at the moment? People just throwing s**t on stage, have you seen them?" Adele remarked during one of her performances. "I fu***ng dare you. Dare you to throw something at me and I'll fu***ng kill you," she said, according to Variety.

Despite facing challenges, 'Weekends With Adele' has been a resounding success, with multiple extensions announced, continuing through November. Additionally, Adele has expanded her reach with 10 one-off shows scheduled in Munich, Germany, slated for August.

Adele's latest album, '30,' released in 2021, garnered critical acclaim and multiple Grammy nominations, including Album of the Year and Best Pop Vocal Album. The lead single, 'Easy on Me,' received nominations for Record of the Year, Song of the Year, and Best Music Video, ultimately winning the award for Best Pop Solo Performance. (ANI)

