Ryan Reynolds, Hugh Jackman discuss parenting insights

Ryan Reynolds, known for his charismatic roles on screen, is providing a glimpse into his personal life as a devoted father of four. In an interview with his 'Deadpool and Wolverine' co-star Hugh Jackman obtained by People magazine, Reynolds delved into the profound parenting advice that has influenced his approach to raising his children with his wife Blake Lively.

The actor, who shares daughters Betty, James, and Inez, as well as a fourth baby whose details remain private, reflected on the wisdom imparted by their director, Shawn Levy. Reynolds recounted Levy's insight, emphasizing the importance of vulnerability and resilience in parenting.

"Shawn Levy actually told me something that stuck with me forever, that people tend to only talk about their wins. But I think it's really important for your kids in particular to know that you lose," Reynolds shared. He stressed the significance of acknowledging setbacks and failures, and fostering a sense of resilience and empathy in his children, as per People magazine.

Reynolds further discussed the impact of his own experience with anxiety on his parenting journey. He expressed gratitude for his struggles, as they have equipped him with the empathy and understanding to support his children through similar challenges. "I think it makes it better because your focus is less on yourself and more on your kids," Reynolds reflected on how fatherhood has influenced his perspective on anxiety.

He emphasized the importance of compassionate communication and creating a safe space for his children to express themselves. Jackman, a father to son Oscar and daughter Ava, shared his own evolution as a parent, highlighting the shift towards emotional transparency and vulnerability, as per People magazine.

He acknowledged the tendency to shield his children from his anxieties but recognized the value of opening up and sharing his struggles with them. (ANI)

