Media Mogul Rupert Murdoch Marries for the Fifth Time at 93

Rupert Murdoch, the 93-year-old media tycoon, has married retired marine biologist Elena Zhukova at his vineyard in California. This marks his fifth marriage. The couple, who began dating last year, met through Murdoch's third wife. His previous marriage to Jerry Hall ended in divorce in 2022.

Reuters | Updated: 03-06-2024 01:29 IST | Created: 03-06-2024 01:29 IST
Rupert Murdoch has wed retired marine biologist Elena Zhukova in California, the fifth marriage for the 93-year-old media mogul, a spokesperson said on Sunday. The wedding was held on Saturday at a Murdoch vineyard. Zhukova is 67. The couple began dating last year.

Murdoch stepped down last year as chairman of News Corp and Fox, ending a seven-decade career running a media empire that once spanned satellites, Hollywood studios, books, newspapers and TV stations on three continents. The couple met through Murdoch's third wife, Wendi Deng, according to a report in the Daily Mail.

His fourth marriage, to actress and model Jerry Hall, ended in divorce in 2022 after six years. Hall previously was a longtime partner of Rolling Stones singer Mick Jagger. Murdoch was briefly engaged last year to former San Francisco police chaplain Ann Lesley Smith, though the pair called off the engagement weeks later. Vanity Fair reported the breakup, citing one source who said Murdoch had grown uncomfortable with Smith's outspoken evangelical views.

His marriage to Zhukova is not expected to impact a trust that holds 40% of News Corp and Fox voting shares, according to a report in the Financial Times.

