Soha Ali Khan stuns fans in gorgeous white and red dress

Bollywood actor Soha Ali Khan left fans mesmerized with a stunning new picture showcasing her in a white and red slim-fit dress.

ANI | Updated: 03-06-2024 23:53 IST | Created: 03-06-2024 23:53 IST
Soha Ali Khan (image source: instagram/sakpataudi). Image Credit: ANI
Bollywood actor Soha Ali Khan left fans mesmerized with a stunning new picture showcasing her in a white and red slim-fit dress. Best known for her roles in films like 'Rang De Basanti,' 'Tum Mile,' and 'Saheb, Biwi Aur Gangster,' the actress took to her Instagram Stories to share the glamorous snapshot.

In the picture, Soha looked elegant as she posed for the camera, seated next to a sofa. Check out the picture

Just last month, Soha Ali Khan and Kunal Kemmu celebrated their daughter Inaaya Naumi Kemmu's achievement in gymnastics. Soha dropped a bunch of pictures on Instagram and wrote, "Sunday was quite the funday."

From cutting cake to getting a gold medal for Inaaya, the album says it all. As soon as she dropped the post, fans flooded the comments section with love and blessings for Inaaya.

A user wrote, "Wonderful memories," while another commented, "So beautiful." Soha, daughter of former cricketer Mansoor Ali Khan Pataudi and actor Sharmila Tagore, got married to Kunal on January 25, 2015. The couple had their first child, daughter Inaaya Naumi Kemmu, on September 29, 2017.

Meanwhile, Soha was last seen in the web series 'Hush Hush' alongside Juhi Chawla, Kritika Kamra and Karishma Tanna. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

