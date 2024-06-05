Left Menu

Dior Celebrates Scotland, Star Wars Drama, and Mick Jagger Rocks On at 80

Current entertainment news includes Dior's tribute to Scotland with its cruise 2025 collection, the Star Wars show 'Acolyte' mixing murder mystery and family drama, and Mick Jagger teasing a new album and more touring at 80.

Dior Celebrates Scotland, Star Wars Drama, and Mick Jagger Rocks On at 80
Following is a summary of current entertainment news briefs.

With thistles and tartan, Dior pays tribute to Scotland in cruise collection

French fashion house Christian Dior paid homage to Scotland at a catwalk show in a Perthshire castle, with tartan designs and thistle motifs adorning its cruise 2025 collection. Celebrities, including Hollywood actors Jennifer Lawrence and Anya Taylor-Joy, gathered in the picturesque gardens of Drummond Castle in central Scotland for the show on Monday, where designer Maria Grazia Chiuri peppered kilts for the womenswear line with some punk nods.

'Star Wars' show 'Acolyte' merges murder mystery with family drama

For Amandla Stenberg, the "Star Wars" franchise is about how trauma affects everyone and how the inability to accept and process it makes people more vulnerable to corruption. The "Hunger Games" actor stars in the new eight-episode Star Wars series "The Acolyte" on Disney+ as Mae, a character with complicated family problems and a strong connection to the Force.

Mick Jagger, strutting at 80, teases new album and more touring

How does it feel for Mick Jagger to be back on tour singing, dancing and strutting across stadium concert stages at 80 years old? "Like being on stage at 78," the Rolling Stones frontman, who has thrilled audiences for more than six decades, said a day after playing a packed show outside Boston.

