Left Menu

Mountain Mammals Unveiled: The Pioneering Work of MK Ranjitsinh

MK Ranjitsinh, an 86-year-old conservationist, has authored 'Mountain Mammals of the World,' a comprehensive guide on large mountain mammals. The book explores 62 species and 78 subspecies with spectacular photographs and insightful data, aiming to aid global conservation efforts. Published by Penguin Random House India, it releases next month.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 06-06-2024 17:00 IST | Created: 06-06-2024 17:00 IST
Mountain Mammals Unveiled: The Pioneering Work of MK Ranjitsinh
  • Country:
  • India

MK Ranjitsinh, an acclaimed conservationist, has unveiled 'Mountain Mammals of the World,' a detailed compendium dedicated to the awe-inspiring large mammals inhabiting the world's mountainous regions.

Scheduled for release next month by Penguin Random House India, the book meticulously covers 62 species and 78 subspecies, enriched with vivid photography and detailed maps.

This work, praised by eminent biologist George B Schaller, promises to bolster global conservation efforts with its rich insights and comprehensive data.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Inditex Sees Spring Surge in Sales Despite Fierce Competition

Inditex Sees Spring Surge in Sales Despite Fierce Competition

 Global
2
Fourth Avian Flu Outbreak Hits Victorian Poultry Farm

Fourth Avian Flu Outbreak Hits Victorian Poultry Farm

 Global
3
Moderna-Merck's Melanoma Breakthrough & Health Updates

Moderna-Merck's Melanoma Breakthrough & Health Updates

 Global
4
Consortium Led by AfDB Secures $94 Million for Ghana’s Ship Repair Facility

Consortium Led by AfDB Secures $94 Million for Ghana’s Ship Repair Facility ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Paving the Path to a Net-Zero Future: UNDP’s Roadmap for Climate Action

Investing in Blue: Indonesia's Bold Move to Save Coral Reefs with Innovative Bond

ADB's AI Revolution: Transforming Asia and the Pacific

Golden Years: How Asia is Revolutionizing Aging for a Better Future

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024