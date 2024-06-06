Mountain Mammals Unveiled: The Pioneering Work of MK Ranjitsinh

MK Ranjitsinh, an acclaimed conservationist, has unveiled 'Mountain Mammals of the World,' a detailed compendium dedicated to the awe-inspiring large mammals inhabiting the world's mountainous regions.

Scheduled for release next month by Penguin Random House India, the book meticulously covers 62 species and 78 subspecies, enriched with vivid photography and detailed maps.

This work, praised by eminent biologist George B Schaller, promises to bolster global conservation efforts with its rich insights and comprehensive data.

