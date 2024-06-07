Left Menu

Priyanka Chopra kickstarts shooting for 'The Bluff' in Australia

Actor Priyanka Chopra, who is currently in Australia for her highly-awaited film 'The Bluff,' has officially kicked-off shooting.

ANI | Updated: 07-06-2024 13:54 IST | Created: 07-06-2024 13:54 IST
Priyanka Chopra kickstarts shooting for 'The Bluff' in Australia
Priyanka Chopra (image source: instagram/priyankachopra). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Australia

Actor Priyanka Chopra, who is currently in Australia for her highly-awaited film 'The Bluff,' has officially kicked-off shooting. The 'Barfi' actress took to her Instagram Stories on Friday to drop a picture from the set of her upcoming film 'The Bluff.'

In the picture, Priyanka gave a sneak peek of the clapboard, which displayed the movie's title, the director Frank E. Flowers, and the Director of Photography, Greg Baldi. The picture also showed white sand scattered with dry leaves, coconuts, and other items.

Alongside the picture, she wrote, "Let's gooooo! AUM Day 1," tagging the Russo Brothers and Amazon MGM Studios. Just a couple of days back, Priyanka Chopra gave fans another peek into her life on the set of her new project with a series of pictures featuring her daughter, Malti Marie.

In the photos that she dropped on her Instagram Stories, Priyanka flaunted her daughter's budding HMU (Hair and Make-Up) skills. The first photo showed Malti sketching on a mannequin placed on the dressing table, with a notebook beside her. The next image captures the little one holding a hairbrush, examining it with curiosity.

Meanwhile talking about the film, 'The Bluff' is being directed by Frank E Flowers. Set in the 19th-century Caribbean, The Bluff follows a former female pirate (Priyanka) who must protect her family when the mysterious sins of her past catch up to her, as per Deadline. The movie is produced by Russo Brothers' banner AGBO Studios and Amazon MGM Studios. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Coca-Cola India Celebrates World Environment Day with #BenchPeBaat Campaign

Coca-Cola India Celebrates World Environment Day with #BenchPeBaat Campaign

 India
2
Top Health News Briefs: From Altitude Sickness Drugs to Bird Flu Outbreaks

Top Health News Briefs: From Altitude Sickness Drugs to Bird Flu Outbreaks

 Global
3
Critical Health Alerts and Legislative Hurdles: FDA Warnings, Failed Contraception Bill, and Bird Flu Spread

Critical Health Alerts and Legislative Hurdles: FDA Warnings, Failed Contrac...

 Global
4
APA Introduces Revolutionary Support Measures for Transgender and Nonbinary Individuals

APA Introduces Revolutionary Support Measures for Transgender and Nonbinary ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Green Revolution: How Biomass and Ammonia are Transforming Coal Power Plants

Pathways to Hope: Tackling Legal Barriers to End the HIV Epidemic by 2030

Paving the Path to a Net-Zero Future: UNDP’s Roadmap for Climate Action

Investing in Blue: Indonesia's Bold Move to Save Coral Reefs with Innovative Bond

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024