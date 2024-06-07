David Iacono joins cast of new 'Jurassic World' film

David Iacono is joining Scarlett Johansson in Universal's new 'Jurassic World' movie. Mahershala Ali, Jonathan Bailey, Manuel Garcia-Rulfo, Rupert Friend, and Luna Blaise complete the ensemble cast for the film, which will begin production in London in mid-June and will be directed by Gareth Edwards, according to The Hollywood Reporter. Iacono will star in Jennifer Esposito's forthcoming directorial debut, Fresh Kills, following his appearances in Netflix's 'Dead Boy Detectives' and season two of Amazon Prime Video's series 'The Summer I Turned Pretty'.

His other recent roles include Tubi and Village Roadshow's thriller Cinnamon, as well as playing Eli Briscoe in season two of HBO Max's The Flight Attendant. Iacono's TV credits also include 'Blue Bloods', 'The Good Doctor', 'New Amsterdam', 'Strangers', 'NCIS: New Orleans', 'The Blacklist: Redemption' and 'Show Me a Hero'.

Universal is giving little away on the new Jurassic World movie storyline beyond dinosaurs likely to return to the big screen and a completely new storyline. David Koepp, the original screenwriter of Jurassic Park and The Lost World: Jurassic Park, is penning the screenplay. The film will be released in theaters on July 2, 2025, and is executive produced by Steven Spielberg through Amblin Entertainment. The legendary director redefined the summer blockbuster with the 1993 original movie Jurassic Park. Frank Marshall and Patrick Crowley will produce the latest franchise installment through Kennedy-Marshall, according to The Hollywood Reporter. (ANI)

