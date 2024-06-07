Left Menu

David Iacono joins cast of new 'Jurassic World' film

David Iacono is joining Scarlett Johansson in Universal's new 'Jurassic World' movie. Mahershala Ali, Jonathan Bailey, Manuel Garcia-Rulfo, Rupert Friend, and Luna Blaise complete the ensemble cast for the film, which will begin production in London in mid-June and will be directed by Gareth Edwards, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

ANI | Updated: 07-06-2024 20:25 IST | Created: 07-06-2024 20:25 IST
David Iacono joins cast of new 'Jurassic World' film
David Iacono (Image source/X) . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United States

David Iacono is joining Scarlett Johansson in Universal's new 'Jurassic World' movie. Mahershala Ali, Jonathan Bailey, Manuel Garcia-Rulfo, Rupert Friend, and Luna Blaise complete the ensemble cast for the film, which will begin production in London in mid-June and will be directed by Gareth Edwards, according to The Hollywood Reporter. Iacono will star in Jennifer Esposito's forthcoming directorial debut, Fresh Kills, following his appearances in Netflix's 'Dead Boy Detectives' and season two of Amazon Prime Video's series 'The Summer I Turned Pretty'.

His other recent roles include Tubi and Village Roadshow's thriller Cinnamon, as well as playing Eli Briscoe in season two of HBO Max's The Flight Attendant. Iacono's TV credits also include 'Blue Bloods', 'The Good Doctor', 'New Amsterdam', 'Strangers', 'NCIS: New Orleans', 'The Blacklist: Redemption' and 'Show Me a Hero'.

Universal is giving little away on the new Jurassic World movie storyline beyond dinosaurs likely to return to the big screen and a completely new storyline. David Koepp, the original screenwriter of Jurassic Park and The Lost World: Jurassic Park, is penning the screenplay. The film will be released in theaters on July 2, 2025, and is executive produced by Steven Spielberg through Amblin Entertainment. The legendary director redefined the summer blockbuster with the 1993 original movie Jurassic Park. Frank Marshall and Patrick Crowley will produce the latest franchise installment through Kennedy-Marshall, according to The Hollywood Reporter. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Coca-Cola India Celebrates World Environment Day with #BenchPeBaat Campaign

Coca-Cola India Celebrates World Environment Day with #BenchPeBaat Campaign

 India
2
Top Health News Briefs: From Altitude Sickness Drugs to Bird Flu Outbreaks

Top Health News Briefs: From Altitude Sickness Drugs to Bird Flu Outbreaks

 Global
3
Critical Health Alerts and Legislative Hurdles: FDA Warnings, Failed Contraception Bill, and Bird Flu Spread

Critical Health Alerts and Legislative Hurdles: FDA Warnings, Failed Contrac...

 Global
4
APA Introduces Revolutionary Support Measures for Transgender and Nonbinary Individuals

APA Introduces Revolutionary Support Measures for Transgender and Nonbinary ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing Late Antenatal Care in Cape Town: A Study on Adolescent Pregnancies

Quantifying Uncertainty in Cybersecurity: The Role of Bayesian Deep Learning

Future of Agriculture: Cutting-Edge UAV Technology for Automated Fruit Harvesting

Building a Sustainable Energy Economy: Ghana’s Transition to Renewables

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024