'The Serpent Queen' faces turmoil in season 2: New trailer unveils power struggles and tensions

The second season of the popular historical drama 'The Serpent Queen' promises to plunge viewers into the heart of political and religious turmoil as Catherine de Medici, portrayed by the talented Samantha Morton, grapples to maintain her power. In a premiere of the first trailer for the upcoming season obtained by People magazine, the brewing tensions and power struggles have been unveiled.

"The country is divided with this so-called prophet," Catherine, the 'Serpent Queen,' says, alluding to the enigmatic Edith, played by Isobel Jesper Jones. Edith's emergence sparks tension as her loyal following vows to challenge the current religious establishment, setting the stage for a clash of ideologies that threatens to shake France to its core.

As per the trailer obtained by People magazine, the masses rally behind Edith, Catherine's court turns to their own schemes for selfish benefit, while the Guises commit unholy acts and the Bourbons seek personal gain by turning to a familiar sovereign, Queen Elizabeth I of England. The arrival of Queen Elizabeth, portrayed by the remarkable Minnie Driver, further escalates tensions for the Serpent Queen, as war looms on the horizon, prompting Catherine to declare, "We all must choose a side."

Executive producer Justin Haythe provides insight into the upcoming season, highlighting Catherine's struggle to elevate her country and her realization that she can only succeed by sinking to the lows of those around her. As per People magazine, the decision to bring Queen Elizabeth into the storyline was a creative liberty, as history does not substantiate a meeting between the two powerful women.

However, Haythe's fascination with the two influential figures compelled him to explore the dynamic between Catherine and Queen Elizabeth at a time when women had limited legal rights. Speaking of Minnie Driver's portrayal of Queen Elizabeth I, Haythe praises her as "a revelation," describing her character as "an agent of chaos" and emphasizing the recklessness and danger that she brings to the screen.

'The Serpent Queen' also features an ensemble cast including Danny Kirranne, Ray Panthaki, Raza Jaffrey, Bill Milner, Angus Imrie, and Emma McDonald. The highly anticipated season 2 is set to premiere on July 12 at 8 pm ET/PT on Starz, promising fans a riveting exploration of power struggles, intrigue, and the complexities of historical figures.

As the countdown to the premiere begins, viewers are eagerly anticipating the unfolding drama and the clash of powerful women in 'The Serpent Queen' season 2. (ANI)

