Ammy Virk recalls how his musical ode to wife became his career milestone

By Divya Malhotra Actor and singer Ammy Virk has long maintained a veil of privacy around his personal life, particularly when it comes to his family.

With a penchant for keeping his loved ones away from the glare of the cameras, he often shies away from discussing them in media interviews. Despite his immense popularity, his millions of fans find themselves eagerly anticipating any glimpses or updates about his personal life.

During a recent interview with ANI while promoting his upcoming film 'Kudi Haryane Val Di', Ammy talked about his real-life experiences mirroring the film's narrative. Ammy shared a touching anecdote about a song he composed for his girlfriend, now his wife, which turned out to be a life-changing moment for his career.

"Obviously, you should embrace the passion of your loved ones. I won't say you have to do this, but you should do it yourself," he expressed. "For anyone you love, be it your parents or anyone, including your girlfriend." Recounting his own journey, Virk reminisced, "In my case, I wrote a song for my wife when she was my girlfriend back in 2012. I made it just for her, but later she asked me to release the song publicly, and it became a life-changing song for my career. The song's name is 'Ikk Pal.'"

'Ikk Pal' has garnered nearly 38 million views on YouTube since its release and is considered one of his most admired songs. Furthermore, Virk candidly discussed his approach to friendships, stating, "I did many films solely for the sake of my friendships. Unfortunately, many of those films didn't succeed. However, I don't regret making them. I believe relationships function in that manner, and they are built in that way."

His reflections on the intertwined nature of relationships and selflessness echoed the film's exploration of love and cultural richness. Titled 'Kudi Haryane Val Di,' the movie stars Sonam Bajwa, Ammy Virk, and Ajay Hooda in the lead roles, promising a heartwarming narrative that celebrates love's ability to bridge cultural gaps.

The film tells the story of a Punjabi man, portrayed by Ammy Virk, who finds himself uninterested in wrestling until he falls for a Haryanvi woman, played by Sonam Bajwa, who is deeply passionate about the sport. Determined to win her heart, he embarks on a journey to embrace her love for wrestling, leading to a tale of love, laughter, and cultural harmony.

'Kudi Haryane Val Di' is all set to grace the cinemas on June 14. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)