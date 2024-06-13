Hunter Schafer to be seen in 'Blade Runner 2099'

Actor Hunter Schafer is the latest addition to 'Blade Runner 2099'. She will star opposite Michelle Yeoh in the Prime Video series. She is the second Euphoria main cast member to book a new series, joining Eric Dane, Deadline reported.

Details regarding Schafer's role and the show's plot have not been disclosed yet. Blade Runner 2099 is a Prime Video limited series following up the 2017 movie sequel Blade Runner 2049. It marks the latest expansion of the sci-fi franchise based on Philip K. Dick's seminal novel Do Androids Dream of Electric Sheep?, which kicked off with Ridley Scott's classic 1982 film, Blade Runner.

Denis Villeneuve released a sequel to Scott's title in 2017 starring Ryan Gosling and Harrison Ford titled Blade Runner 2045, the most recent title in the franchise for the big screen. Production began overseas in the spring, following a delay of nearly a year due to the double strikes of 2023. While it originally had been set to shoot in Belfast, the show wound up relocating to Prague following the work stoppage. (ANI)

