Sonakshi Sinha to tie the knot with Zaheer Iqbal on June 23?

It seems like wedding bells might be ringing soon for actor Sonakshi Sinha.

ANI | Updated: 14-06-2024 17:23 IST | Created: 14-06-2024 17:23 IST
Actors Sonakshi Sinha and Zaheer Iqbal (Image source: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI
It seems like wedding bells might be ringing soon for actor Sonakshi Sinha. As per a source close to Sonakshi, she is expected to tie the knot with actor Zaheer Iqbal on June 23 in Mumbai.

Amid the wedding buzz, interestingly, an audio invite of Sonakshi and Zaheer's went viral. In the leaked invite, the duo reportedly confirmed the news of their marriage by saying that they are ready to arrive at 'the moment' which would turn them to be each other's 'definite and official husband and wife.' The digital invitation is styled like a magazine cover with a headline. The invitation featured a photo of Zaheer and Sonakshi in a snow-covered setting, with Zaheer planting a kiss on Sonakshi's cheek.

However, Sonakshi and Zaheer have been tight lipped about their relationship ever since their dating rumours surfaced. They have also not publicly addressed their wedding news. Sonakshi and Zaheer starred in the 2022 film Double XL. While they have not confirmed their relationship yet, their Instagram feed is filled with photos of each other. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

