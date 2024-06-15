Odisha Mourns Loss of Two Young Lives in Kuwait Fire Tragedy

The mortal remains of two individuals from Odisha, who tragically died in a fire incident in Kuwait, were returned to Bhubaneswar on Saturday morning.

Deputy Chief Ministers K V Singh Deo and Pravati Parida, along with other dignitaries, received the bodies of Muhammad Jahur and Santosh Kumar Gouda at Biju Patnaik International Airport. They laid floral tributes on the coffins.

The bodies were then transported to their respective native villages for their families to perform last rites. Expressing his condolences, Singh Deo announced an ex-gratia compensation of Rs 4 lakh for the next of kin.

Parida conveyed her sorrow, noting the youthfulness of the deceased and the potential anxiety this tragedy might cause among Odias living abroad. Pro-tem Speaker Ranendra Pratap Swain, Minister Prithviraj Harichandan, and Health Secretary Shalini Pandit also paid their respects.

Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi had earlier expressed his grief over the incident. Gouda and Jahur were working for a private company and living in a seven-storey building in Mangaf, Kuwait, where the fire broke out early Wednesday.

Jahur's family revealed he was newly married with a pregnant wife, while Gouda had recently returned to Kuwait after a visit home. Both men had been in the country for several years seeking livelihood.

