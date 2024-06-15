Kim Kardashian celebrates North West's 11th birthday bash in NYC

The Kardashians, famous for their extravagant lifestyles, yet again kept up with their tradition as Kim Kardashian went all out for her eldest daughter North West's 11th birthday. According to Page Six, Kim flew North and 10 of her close friends to New York City for a lavish birthday celebration in her private jet. The group enjoyed a fun-filled trip to the city, dining at some of the finest restaurants.

Kim Kardashian, on Friday, flew her eldest daughter, North West, and her close friends to New York City. As per Page Six, the group arrived wearing matching plaid pyjamas and pink shirts with "I 'heart' NW," North West's initials.

The celebration kicked off on the Upper East Side, where they enjoyed chicken tenders, the restaurant's signature frozen hot chocolate, and ice cream. North West and her friends documented their trip, including the traditional birthday song and cake-cutting.

Her billionaire mom, Kim Kardashian, used her private jet to fly the group to New York City, marking another lavish celebration. The trip was planned for Friday, a day before North's birthday on Saturday, June 15.

Two years back, for her 9th birthday, Kim Kardashian organized a 'spooky wilderness' themed party called 'Camp North.' She flew North and her friends out of the city on her private plane for an adventurous celebration. The group enjoyed outdoor activities like zip-lining, rafting, and inner tubing. During their weekend camping trip, they also had a bonfire, played card games, and practised archery. Each guest was provided with a sleeping bag and tent. The following year, Kim hosted an elegant brunch organized by Anastasia Beverly Hills, featuring a table filled with an exquisite menu. (ANI)

