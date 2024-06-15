Left Menu

Miles Teller set to star in Paramount's remake of 'An Officer and a Gentleman'

Actor Miles Teller will be taking on the lead role in Paramount's upcoming remake of the classic drama 'An Officer and a Gentleman.'

ANI | Updated: 15-06-2024 23:06 IST | Created: 15-06-2024 23:06 IST
Miles Teller (Image source: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI
Actor Miles Teller is expected to take a lead role in Paramount's upcoming remake of the classic drama 'An Officer and a Gentleman.' The news confirmed by Deadline, comes after Teller's recent success in 'Top Gun: Maverick,' where he portrayed a Navy officer.

According to the reports, the new adaptation will be a modern update of the 1982 film, which originally starred Richard Gere, Debra Winger, and Louis Gossett Jr. As per Deadline, the story follows a loner who embarks on the challenging journey of completing his Navy Officer training while simultaneously navigating a difficult drill sergeant and finding love with a resident.

The original film received critical acclaim and was a box office hit, earning seven Oscar nominations and winning an Academy Award for its iconic song, 'Up Where We Belong.' According to Deadline, Paramount Motion Picture Group has been in discussions to star Teller in this project since the release of the highly successful 'Top Gun: Maverick', which grossed USD 1.4 billion worldwide and received an Oscar for Best Sound and a nomination for Best Motion Picture of the Year.

Meanwhile, Teller has recently completed filming the Apple Studios event pic 'The Gorge' alongside Anya Taylor-Joy and directed by Scott Derrickson. Additionally, Teller has recently wrapped production on the Michael Jackson biopic, 'Michael,' where he portrays Jackson's lawyer, John Branca.

Furthermore, he is set to star opposite Elizabeth Olsen in the A24 film, 'Eternity.' (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

