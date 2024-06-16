Left Menu

The Rise of the Coat Pocket Constitution: Rahul Gandhi's Campaign Catalyst

A small leather-bound copy of the Constitution, first printed by Eastern Book Company in 2009, gained prominence when Rahul Gandhi frequently flashed it during the Lok Sabha elections. This action sparked increased public interest and sales. The edition features meticulously chosen fonts and thin Bible paper, making it a recognizable symbol of India's legal heritage.

A modest 20-centimeter leather-bound Constitution copy, often showcased by Rahul Gandhi during the Lok Sabha elections, has acquired significant attention. Initially printed by Lucknow's Eastern Book Company in 2009, this compact edition is now in high demand.

Sumeet Malik, Eastern Book Company director, attributes this surge to Supreme Court advocate Gopal Sankaranarayanan's suggestion for a version tailored for lawyers' court pockets. The meticulously designed book, using ultra-thin Bible paper and distinct red and black fonts, has since seen 16 editions.

Rahul Gandhi's campaign usage has catapulted interest, with sales skyrocketing from an initial 700-800 copies to 5,000-6,000 per edition. The Constitution copy, once a symbol of legal tradition, now embodies a renewed public faith in the nation's foundational principles.

