Simone Ashley Hints at Possible Return in Bridgerton Season 4

Actor Simone Ashley, known for her role as Kate Sharma in Bridgerton, expresses hope for a return in season four alongside co-star Jonathan Bailey. The two actors, who play Kate and Anthony, are beloved by fans and are doing their best to make it work despite scheduling challenges.

PTI | Los Angeles | Updated: 16-06-2024 13:46 IST | Created: 16-06-2024 13:46 IST
Actor Simone Ashley, who portrays Kate Sharma in Netflix's ''Bridgerton,'' has expressed a hopeful sentiment about returning for the series' fourth season.

In the recently concluded third season, Ashley and Jonathan Bailey reprised their roles as Kate and Viscount Anthony Bridgerton, respectively. The couple, now married and expecting their first child, were central figures in season two.

''I really hope so,'' Ashley remarked regarding their potential return.

She added, ''Both Johnny and I adore our characters and their relationship. We will do all we can with our schedules to make it work.''

The conclusion of season three saw Kate and Anthony planning a move from London to India to welcome their baby.

The first part of the third season premiered on May 16, followed by its second part on June 13.

The latest season also focused on the romance of Penelope Featherington and Colin Bridgerton, portrayed by Nicola Coughlan and Luke Newton, and featured a stellar cast including Claudia Jessie, Luke Thompson, Golda Rosheuvel, Adjoa Andoh, Ruth Gemmell, Hannah Dodd, Jessica Madsen, Martins Imhangbe, Emma Naomi, and Daniel Francis.

