Left Menu

Over 15 Lakh Devotees Flock to Haridwar for Ganga Dussehra

More than 15 lakh devotees took a holy dip in the Ganga at Haridwar during Ganga Dussehra. The administration ensured security, as the bathing rituals continued from early Sunday morning to late evening. Traffic jams were reported, and heavy vehicles were banned to manage the crowd.

PTI | Haridwar | Updated: 16-06-2024 21:11 IST | Created: 16-06-2024 21:11 IST
Over 15 Lakh Devotees Flock to Haridwar for Ganga Dussehra
AI Generated Representative Image
  • Country:
  • India

More than 15 lakh devotees took a holy dip in the Ganga in Haridwar on Sunday, celebrating the auspicious occasion of Ganga Dussehra, according to officials.

A huge crowd gathered at the Ganga ghats of Haridwar for the bathing festival, with the administration deploying adequate security arrangements.

Devotees from across the country started arriving in Haridwar late Saturday evening. Bathing rituals at the main ghat, Har Ki Pauri, began early Sunday morning and continued until late evening. Padma Vibhushan Ramanandacharya Jagadguru Swami Rambhadracharya was seen taking a dip at the Ganga ghat in Kankhal.

Officials estimate around 15.25 lakh devotees participated in the ritual, leading to traffic jams in parts of the city. Senior Superintendent of Police Pramod Doval stated that the fair area was divided into 10 zones and 26 sectors to ensure the safety of the devotees. Heavy vehicles were banned from entering the city starting Saturday to manage the large influx of people.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
HM Amit Shah expresses sadness over loss of lives in Uttarakhand road accident

HM Amit Shah expresses sadness over loss of lives in Uttarakhand road accide...

 India
2
Healthcare Headlines: FDA Recalls, Weight-loss Drug Coverage, and COVID Vaccine Updates

Healthcare Headlines: FDA Recalls, Weight-loss Drug Coverage, and COVID Vacc...

 Global
3
Reuters World News Summary

Reuters World News Summary

 Global
4
Honduras Unveils Bold Measures to Combat Organized Crime

Honduras Unveils Bold Measures to Combat Organized Crime

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Evolving Public–Private Partnerships in Road Projects: Key Insights and Future Directions

Harnessing AI for Advanced Cyber Attacks: The Role of ReaperAI in Modern Cyber Defense

Adoption of Green Technologies in Farming: The Impact of Government Policies and Information Sharing

Shaping the Digital Future: Strategic Impact of Tax and Fee Reductions on Business Innovation

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024