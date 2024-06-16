Over 15 Lakh Devotees Flock to Haridwar for Ganga Dussehra

More than 15 lakh devotees took a holy dip in the Ganga in Haridwar on Sunday, celebrating the auspicious occasion of Ganga Dussehra, according to officials.

A huge crowd gathered at the Ganga ghats of Haridwar for the bathing festival, with the administration deploying adequate security arrangements.

Devotees from across the country started arriving in Haridwar late Saturday evening. Bathing rituals at the main ghat, Har Ki Pauri, began early Sunday morning and continued until late evening. Padma Vibhushan Ramanandacharya Jagadguru Swami Rambhadracharya was seen taking a dip at the Ganga ghat in Kankhal.

Officials estimate around 15.25 lakh devotees participated in the ritual, leading to traffic jams in parts of the city. Senior Superintendent of Police Pramod Doval stated that the fair area was divided into 10 zones and 26 sectors to ensure the safety of the devotees. Heavy vehicles were banned from entering the city starting Saturday to manage the large influx of people.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)