Actor Simone Ashley, who is known for her role in the period drama 'Bridgerton' expressed her happiness over the love and positive response Shonda Rhimes' hit show received from the audience and expressed her hope to get an opportunity to return for season four, reported Variety.

ANI | Updated: 16-06-2024 21:23 IST | Created: 16-06-2024 21:23 IST
Simone Ashley wouldn't mind coming back for season 4 of 'Bridgerton', says, "I really hope so"
Simone Ashley (Image source/Instagram) . Image Credit: ANI
Actor Simone Ashley, who is known for her role in the period drama 'Bridgerton' expressed her happiness over the love and positive response Shonda Rhimes' hit show received from the audience and expressed her hope to get an opportunity to return for season four, reported Variety. "It really has. I don't think it's that surprising - we are all strong women in this show. It was only natural it was going to happen, I think. We have strong women writers and they want to portray women in that power," she shared.

"This show is full of such joy," she added. Talking about the third season, she said, "This season is led by the phenomenally talented Nicola Coughlan and Luke Newton. As I stand here, I can't help but feel so excited for everything that's ahead for them."

"Nicola is absolutely flying. She is gorgeous, strong, confident, intelligent woman. Seeing her during that press tour, I was inspired by her as well. The haters are going to hate, we can all relate to it, but she is not allowing it to brother her," she said. "I am dark-skinned girl, but I think I am beautiful. I think brown and black skin is beautiful. I try - and I am sure Nicola is thinking the same way too - not to focus on small voices that are spreading negativity," she added.

As per Variety, she wouldn't mind coming back for Season 4. "I really hope so. Both Jonathan [Bailey] and I, we adore our characters and their relationships." She is also excited about working as a producer, "The more experience I have, the more I am learning that producing your own work can really change things. You can tell stories that otherwise would never see the light of day."

She is also set for her next projects including 'This Tempting Madness' and rom-com 'Picture This'. "These are two genres I haven't really done before. As for rom-coms, I really think they are making a comeback. 'Anyone But You,' 'The Idea of You.' The world is becoming more hopeful about the idea of love and romance."

"Growing up, I have never really seen women that looked like me in these kinds of movies. This one meant a lot to me - also because I am a part of the producing team." Ashley is the executive producer of the film. Speaking about the kind of projects, she is willing to do, she said, "I have always been very ambitious, ever since I was a kid, but no matter what I do, a small indie project or big studio production, I want to make sure it's something I am proud of. That there is an urgency for this story to be told."

She might turn to action stars for guidance as well. "I would love to do an action movie. I love training and I am quite athletic when I want to be," she shared, reported Variety. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

