Tragic Waves: The Untimely Demise of Actor Rahul Arunodoy Banerjee

In a tragic turn of events, actor Rahul Arunodoy Banerjee reportedly drowned at Talsari beach in Odisha. The incident occurred while Banerjee was shooting for a Bengali soap titled 'Bhole Baba Par Karega'.

The West Bengal Police are actively investigating the circumstances surrounding the actor's death by gathering eyewitness testimonies. No formal complaint has been lodged as of yet.

Authorities are also pursuing video evidence from Odisha Police to construct a coherent timeline of events. Banerjee's sudden demise leaves behind his son and his wife, fellow actor Priyanka Sarkar.

(With inputs from agencies.)