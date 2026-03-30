Tragic Waves: The Untimely Demise of Actor Rahul Arunodoy Banerjee
Actor Rahul Arunodoy Banerjee allegedly drowned at Talsari beach, Odisha, while shooting a Bengali soap. West Bengal Police have noted eyewitness accounts, but no formal complaint exists. Investigation seeks video evidence of the incident. Banerjee leaves behind a son and wife, actor Priyanka Sarkar.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 30-03-2026 14:08 IST | Created: 30-03-2026 14:08 IST
- Country:
- India
In a tragic turn of events, actor Rahul Arunodoy Banerjee reportedly drowned at Talsari beach in Odisha. The incident occurred while Banerjee was shooting for a Bengali soap titled 'Bhole Baba Par Karega'.
The West Bengal Police are actively investigating the circumstances surrounding the actor's death by gathering eyewitness testimonies. No formal complaint has been lodged as of yet.
Authorities are also pursuing video evidence from Odisha Police to construct a coherent timeline of events. Banerjee's sudden demise leaves behind his son and his wife, fellow actor Priyanka Sarkar.
(With inputs from agencies.)
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