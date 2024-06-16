Left Menu

Pilgrims Brave Searing Heat for Hajj's Symbolic Stoning Ritual

Masses of pilgrims performed the symbolic stoning of the devil under intense heat in Saudi Arabia, marking the final days of the Hajj pilgrimage and the start of Eid al-Adha. Despite challenging conditions, attendees completed key rites, reflecting faith and dedication amidst the Middle Eastern conflicts.

PTI | Mina | Updated: 16-06-2024 21:55 IST | Created: 16-06-2024 21:55 IST
Pilgrims Brave Searing Heat for Hajj's Symbolic Stoning Ritual
AI Generated Representative Image
  • Country:
  • Japan

Masses of pilgrims on Sunday embarked on a symbolic stoning of the devil in Saudi Arabia under the soaring summer heat, marking the final days of the Hajj pilgrimage and the start of Eid al-Adha celebrations.

The stoning is one of the final rites of Hajj, a pillar of Islam. On Saturday, over 1.8 million pilgrims congregated at Mount Ararat outside Mecca, enduring temperatures up to 47°C (116.6°F).

Despite the heat, many pilgrims expressed joy at completing their pilgrimage. Security forces and medics assisted those collapsing from the extreme conditions.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
HM Amit Shah expresses sadness over loss of lives in Uttarakhand road accident

HM Amit Shah expresses sadness over loss of lives in Uttarakhand road accide...

 India
2
Healthcare Headlines: FDA Recalls, Weight-loss Drug Coverage, and COVID Vaccine Updates

Healthcare Headlines: FDA Recalls, Weight-loss Drug Coverage, and COVID Vacc...

 Global
3
Reuters World News Summary

Reuters World News Summary

 Global
4
Honduras Unveils Bold Measures to Combat Organized Crime

Honduras Unveils Bold Measures to Combat Organized Crime

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Evolving Public–Private Partnerships in Road Projects: Key Insights and Future Directions

Harnessing AI for Advanced Cyber Attacks: The Role of ReaperAI in Modern Cyber Defense

Adoption of Green Technologies in Farming: The Impact of Government Policies and Information Sharing

Shaping the Digital Future: Strategic Impact of Tax and Fee Reductions on Business Innovation

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024