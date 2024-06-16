Pilgrims Brave Searing Heat for Hajj's Symbolic Stoning Ritual

Masses of pilgrims on Sunday embarked on a symbolic stoning of the devil in Saudi Arabia under the soaring summer heat, marking the final days of the Hajj pilgrimage and the start of Eid al-Adha celebrations.

The stoning is one of the final rites of Hajj, a pillar of Islam. On Saturday, over 1.8 million pilgrims congregated at Mount Ararat outside Mecca, enduring temperatures up to 47°C (116.6°F).

Despite the heat, many pilgrims expressed joy at completing their pilgrimage. Security forces and medics assisted those collapsing from the extreme conditions.

