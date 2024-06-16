Pilgrims Brave Searing Heat for Hajj's Symbolic Stoning Ritual
Masses of pilgrims performed the symbolic stoning of the devil under intense heat in Saudi Arabia, marking the final days of the Hajj pilgrimage and the start of Eid al-Adha. Despite challenging conditions, attendees completed key rites, reflecting faith and dedication amidst the Middle Eastern conflicts.
- Country:
- Japan
Masses of pilgrims on Sunday embarked on a symbolic stoning of the devil in Saudi Arabia under the soaring summer heat, marking the final days of the Hajj pilgrimage and the start of Eid al-Adha celebrations.
The stoning is one of the final rites of Hajj, a pillar of Islam. On Saturday, over 1.8 million pilgrims congregated at Mount Ararat outside Mecca, enduring temperatures up to 47°C (116.6°F).
Despite the heat, many pilgrims expressed joy at completing their pilgrimage. Security forces and medics assisted those collapsing from the extreme conditions.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
UN Experts Urge Global Recognition of Palestinian State for Middle East Peace
Acer Middle East Showcases Cutting-Edge Innovations at GITEX Africa 2024
Brett McGurk’s Mission: Navigating Middle East Tensions
Qatar Mediates for Middle East Peace: Israeli Proposal Edges Closer
Global Pulse: EU Elections Shake-Up, Ukraine Strikes, Middle East Tensions