Intensive Middle East Peace Talks: Ceasefire's Second Phase Underway
Negotiations between Israel, Hamas, and other key players have commenced in Cairo, focusing on the next phase of the Gaza ceasefire. The talks involve intensive discussions, and aim to enhance humanitarian aid delivery and stabilize the region, as the current ceasefire phase nears its expiration.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Khanyounis | Updated: 28-02-2025 01:01 IST | Created: 28-02-2025 01:01 IST
In a pivotal move, Egypt has initiated negotiations in Cairo involving Israel, Hamas, and major international players, marking the beginning of discussions concerning the next phase of the Gaza ceasefire.
The dialogue includes representatives from Israel, Qatar, and the United States, engaging in thorough discussions on extending the ceasefire, as confirmed by Egypt's state information service.
Central to the talks is the enhancement of humanitarian aid delivery to the Gaza Strip, an effort aimed at mitigating local suffering and establishing regional stability before the current ceasefire phase concludes.
(With inputs from agencies.)
