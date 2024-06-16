Kasauli Week 2024 concludes with glamorous ramp walk, declaration of Kasauli Emperor, Queen titles

Left Menu

Amidst the picturesque beauty of Kasauli, a glamorous ramp walk left the audience awestruck. The Kasauli Week 2024 concluded at the iconic Kasauli Club.

ANI | Updated: 16-06-2024 23:28 IST | Created: 16-06-2024 23:28 IST
Kasauli Week 2024 (Image source/ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
Amidst the picturesque beauty of Kasauli, a glamorous ramp walk left the audience awestruck. The Kasauli Week 2024 concluded at the iconic Kasauli Club. The models amazed the audience with their trending designer wear and eclectic collections. A major attraction of the Kasauli Week was the competition that saw the declaration of Kasauli King, Queen, Prince, Princess, Emperor and Empress titles.

Dhanush Chaudhary won the title of Kasauli King while Paridhi Choudhary was declared Kasauli Queen. Swastik Rai was adjudged Kasauli Prince and Riya Goel Kasuali Princess. Col Lokesh Singh(Retd.) won the title of Kasauli Emperor while Kiran Sangha was adjudged Kasauli Empress. Col Randhir Pathania, Secretary of Kasauli Club Ltd expressed his excitement, saying, "Every year we hold a Kasauli Week celebration to provide patrons and attendees with a sip of Kasauli Club's tradition, history and legacy. This year the week was replete with community activities, sports, music and culture."

On the last day, a tree planting campaign was organised, along with the Pipe Band's magnificent performance of "Beating the Retreat." The crowd was enthralled by earlier events including a session on meditation and healing, band performances, seminars on salsa, bhangra, and Zumba, etc.

The performance by the well-known Qawwali artist Sabri Brothers was one of the main attractions of Kasauli Week 2024. There was also a symposium on contemporary strategic concerns. Additionally, there was a Do-It-Yourself (DIY) Art and Craft session where attendees demonstrated their creativity via practical art and craft projects. Additionally, vocalist Miss Eunice and Tanoura dancer Mentalist Akashdeep performed throughout the festivities. (ANI)

