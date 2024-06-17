Mamata Banerjee Extends Warm Wishes on Eid-ul-Adha
West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee extended her warm greetings to people on the occasion of Eid-ul-Adha. Banerjee's message was conveyed through the social media platform X.
West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee took to social media platform X to extend her heartfelt greetings to everyone celebrating Eid-ul-Adha.
''Eid Mubarak! Greetings to all on the occasion of Eid-ul-Adha,'' she stated.
This gesture underscores her commitment to community and cultural harmony in the region.
