Mamata Banerjee Extends Warm Wishes on Eid-ul-Adha

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee took to social media platform X to extend her heartfelt greetings to everyone celebrating Eid-ul-Adha.

''Eid Mubarak! Greetings to all on the occasion of Eid-ul-Adha,'' she stated.

This gesture underscores her commitment to community and cultural harmony in the region.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)