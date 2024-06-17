Left Menu

Forgotten Hero: The Neglected Resting Place of Cricket Legend Malcolm Marshall

Malcolm Marshall, a legendary fast bowler, lies in an unattended and littered churchyard near the Grantley Adams Airport, Barbados. Despite his significant contributions to cricket, Marshall’s resting place raises concerns over its neglect. The newer generation seems unaware of his achievements, with locals expressing fears of his legacy fading away.

PTI | Bridgetown | Updated: 17-06-2024 10:32 IST | Created: 17-06-2024 10:32 IST
Forgotten Hero: The Neglected Resting Place of Cricket Legend Malcolm Marshall
  • Country:
  • Barbados

Malcolm Marshall, one of cricket's all-time great fast bowlers, rests in an unattended churchyard near Grantley Adams International Airport in Barbados. Despite his outstanding contributions to the game, his final resting place has been neglected, raising concerns about how contemporary society honors sporting legends.

Marshall, who passed away at 41 from cancer, is buried in the churchyard of St Bartholomew's Church. The site is scattered with plastic bottles, suggesting a lack of maintenance. Surprisingly, many locals, including the younger generation, appear unaware of Marshall's significant cricketing legacy.

''While Marshall's greatness is undisputed, the modern generation wasn't around during his peak in the '80s,'' said local cricket enthusiast Kevin. Barbados, which has produced numerous cricketing legends, risks letting Marshall's memory fade as time passes.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Top Health News: FDA Recalls, Weight-Loss Drug Trends, and COVID Vaccine Update

Top Health News: FDA Recalls, Weight-Loss Drug Trends, and COVID Vaccine Upd...

 Global
2
Breaking Digital Chains: Strategies to Mitigate GenAI's Neocolonial Impact on Education
Blog

Breaking Digital Chains: Strategies to Mitigate GenAI's Neocolonial Impact o...

 Global
3
Unearthed Sea Phantom Fossils & Boeing Starlink's Return: A Leap in Space and Paleontology

Unearthed Sea Phantom Fossils & Boeing Starlink's Return: A Leap in Space an...

 Global
4
Sports Roundup: McGregor's Injury, Yankees' Win, and Ledecky's Olympic Return

Sports Roundup: McGregor's Injury, Yankees' Win, and Ledecky's Olympic Retur...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Evolving Public–Private Partnerships in Road Projects: Key Insights and Future Directions

Harnessing AI for Advanced Cyber Attacks: The Role of ReaperAI in Modern Cyber Defense

Adoption of Green Technologies in Farming: The Impact of Government Policies and Information Sharing

Shaping the Digital Future: Strategic Impact of Tax and Fee Reductions on Business Innovation

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024