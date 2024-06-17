Tamil Nadu Celebrates Bakrid with Spiritual Fervour

Bakrid, the revered festival of sacrifice, was celebrated on Monday with profound spiritual fervour across Tamil Nadu.

Muslims thronged mosques and open grounds to offer special prayers, marking the sacred occasion. Following the prayers, communities distributed sweets to the public and offered alms to the indigent.

The festival spirit buoyed local markets, driving up sales of meat and sweets. In many locales, public and jamath-organized 'Kootu Qurbani' saw communities sharing the cost of Qurbani offerings.

In a show of unity, Tamil Nadu Governor RN Ravi, Chief Minister M K Stalin, Leader of Opposition Edappadi K Palaniswami, and former Chief Minister O Panneerselvam extended their heartfelt greetings to the people on Eid-ul-Adha.

