Colonel Kalsi: The Sikh Soldier's Battle Against Discrimination

Indian-American short film 'Colonel Kalsi,' focusing on a Sikh US Army officer's struggle against religious discrimination, is set to premiere at the Mumbai International Film Festival on June 20.

The film delves into the life of Kamaljeet Kalsi, an American Sikh army officer following a family tradition of military service. His father and grandfather both served in the armed forces of India and Britain, respectively. Kalsi joined the US Army to continue this legacy.

While Kalsi's religious identity posed no issues during training, he was asked to cut his hair and shave his beard before being deployed to Afghanistan, as it was deemed to interfere with 'esprit de corps.'

Unshorn hair and beard are essential aspects of the Sikh faith. Kalsi sued the US Army to defend his constitutional rights. The 40-minute film is directed by Anand Kamalakar and Emmy-winning filmmaker Geeta Gandbhir. Kamalakar's prior works include 'Garvin,' 'Holy (Un) Holy River,' and '300 Miles to Freedom,' while Gandbhir is known for 'I Am Evidence,' 'Call Center Blues,' and 'Lowndes County and the Road to Black Power.'

'Colonel Kalsi' was previously screened at the New York Indian Film Festival. MIFF began on June 15 and will conclude on June 21.

