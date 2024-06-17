Left Menu

Hong Kong Tourism Board and Art Basel Forge Global Cultural Alliance

The Hong Kong Tourism Board (HKTB) and Art Basel have announced a three-year global partnership, marking a crucial milestone in cultural collaboration. This alliance aims to celebrate Hong Kong art and culture on the world stage through activations and experiences at Art Basel shows worldwide, commencing with Art Basel Paris in October 2024.

PTI | Hong Kong | Updated: 17-06-2024 16:56 IST | Created: 17-06-2024 16:56 IST
AI Generated Representative Image

The Hong Kong Tourism Board (HKTB) and Art Basel have heralded a landmark three-year global partnership, signaling a significant stride in cultural collaboration. The announcement, made during Art Basel's press conference in Basel, reveals HKTB as the inaugural tourism organization to form a global strategic alliance with Art Basel.

This pioneering collaboration will transcend Hong Kong, embracing all Art Basel shows worldwide, starting with Art Basel Paris this October. Over the next three years, HKTB will serve as a Show Partner, celebrating Hong Kong's art and culture on the global stage in various thematic experiences.

"Our strategic alliance with Art Basel underscores our dedication to promoting Hong Kong as a cultural nexus of East meets West," said Mr. Dane Cheng, HKTB Executive Director. Art Basel's 2024 Hong Kong edition boasted 242 leading galleries and welcomed over 75,000 international visitors.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

