Left Menu

Gujarat Government Orders Reinstallation of Centuries-Old Jain Idols After Protests

The Gujarat government has directed authorities to reinstall centuries-old Jain idols at the Kalika Mata temple in Pavagadh following protests by the Jain community. The idols, originally placed near the stairs leading to the temple, were allegedly displaced during a renovation project, sparking outrage among community members.

PTI | Halol | Updated: 17-06-2024 17:40 IST | Created: 17-06-2024 17:40 IST
Gujarat Government Orders Reinstallation of Centuries-Old Jain Idols After Protests
AI Generated Representative Image
  • Country:
  • India

The Gujarat government on Monday directed authorities in Panchmahal district to reinstall centuries-old Jain idols at their original location near the Kalika Mata temple steps on Pavagadh hill. This directive came after members of the Jain community staged protests over the alleged removal of these sacred idols.

Community members claimed that the idols of Jain Tirthankars were removed by the temple trust during a renovation project. However, the trust clarified that the idols might have been displaced inadvertently while removing an old shed on the stairs, asserting it was not done with any malicious intent.

The Jain community's outcry led Gujarat Minister of State for Home Harsh Sanghavi to swiftly intervene, ordering the restoration of the idols to their original site after discussions with Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel. Sanghavi emphasized that the removal had hurt religious sentiments and stressed the importance of respecting the community's wishes.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Top Health News: FDA Recalls, Weight-Loss Drug Trends, and COVID Vaccine Update

Top Health News: FDA Recalls, Weight-Loss Drug Trends, and COVID Vaccine Upd...

 Global
2
Breaking Digital Chains: Strategies to Mitigate GenAI's Neocolonial Impact on Education
Blog

Breaking Digital Chains: Strategies to Mitigate GenAI's Neocolonial Impact o...

 Global
3
Unearthed Sea Phantom Fossils & Boeing Starlink's Return: A Leap in Space and Paleontology

Unearthed Sea Phantom Fossils & Boeing Starlink's Return: A Leap in Space an...

 Global
4
Global Health and Human Rights: Updates and Key Issues

Global Health and Human Rights: Updates and Key Issues

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Infrastructure Investment and Debt: Unveiling the Role of LGFVs in China's Economic Strategy

Opportunities and Threats in Expanding Primary Health Care through PPP in Iranian Slums

Maximizing Private Sector Involvement in Renewable Energy through Strategic Risk Allocation

Digital Transformation in Higher Education: The Impact of LLM-Powered Chatbots on Student Support

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024