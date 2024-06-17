Gujarat Government Orders Reinstallation of Centuries-Old Jain Idols After Protests

The Gujarat government on Monday directed authorities in Panchmahal district to reinstall centuries-old Jain idols at their original location near the Kalika Mata temple steps on Pavagadh hill. This directive came after members of the Jain community staged protests over the alleged removal of these sacred idols.

Community members claimed that the idols of Jain Tirthankars were removed by the temple trust during a renovation project. However, the trust clarified that the idols might have been displaced inadvertently while removing an old shed on the stairs, asserting it was not done with any malicious intent.

The Jain community's outcry led Gujarat Minister of State for Home Harsh Sanghavi to swiftly intervene, ordering the restoration of the idols to their original site after discussions with Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel. Sanghavi emphasized that the removal had hurt religious sentiments and stressed the importance of respecting the community's wishes.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)