Terry Sent Me! Wins Silver at IWSC, Elevating Indian Gin Globally

The proudly homegrown gin brand Terry Sent Me! has secured the Contemporary Gin title (Silver) at the prestigious International Wine and Spirit Competition (IWSC), emphasizing the global competitiveness of Indian gins. This recognition showcases the craftsmanship and superior quality that is embodied within this Goan spirit.

The IWSC, often termed the 'double gold' standard by Forbes, is one of the industry's most formidable contests, with entries from over 100 countries. Terry Sent Me! outshone many ultra-premium gins, reflecting its exceptional quality and meticulous production.

Expressing his elation, Founder & CEO Tarang Doshi stated, ''We are ecstatic to receive this esteemed award as it underscores India's growing prowess in the global spirits industry. This accolade not only celebrates our gin but also encourages further innovation within India's spirits market.''

Available in Goa and soon to expand into Karnataka and Haryana, Terry Sent Me! offers a luxurious yet accessible gin experience starting at INR 850, setting a new standard in the market typically dominated by pricier alternatives.

Founded in 2022 and inspired by the Prohibition era, Terry Sent Me! embodies a unique blend of rich history, rebellious spirit, and premium taste for the discerning Indian consumer.

Pilcrow Spirits, led by Tarang Doshi and supported by prominent investors, continues to redefine accessible luxury in the Indian beverage scene with Terry Sent Me! leading the charge.

