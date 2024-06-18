Ian McKellen's Dramatic Stage Fall and Swift Recovery

Left Menu

British actor Ian McKellen, 85, fell off the stage during a performance in London and was taken to the hospital. He is recovering well and expected to return to the stage soon. The incident happened during a fight scene in 'Player Kings,' part of Shakespeare's 'Henry IV' in the West End.

Reuters | London | Updated: 18-06-2024 12:34 IST | Created: 18-06-2024 12:34 IST
British actor Ian McKellen, 85, fell off a London stage mid-performance and is now recovering after being taken to hospital, a theatre spokesman told the BBC on Tuesday. McKellen is starring as John Falstaff in "Player Kings", a production of William Shakespeare's "Henry IV, Parts One and Two", in the capital's West End theatre district.

In a fight scene during Monday evening's performance, McKellen lost his footing and fell off the front of the stage, crying out as staff rushed to help, the BBC reported. The show was cancelled and he was taken to hospital. He is in "good spirits" and expected to "make a speedy and full recovery" and will be back on stage on Wednesday, the theatre spokesman said.

McKellen is best known for playing Gandalf in the film versions of "Lord of the Rings" and "The Hobbit" and was also Magneto in the "X-Men" movies. His stage career stretches back to 1961, where his credits include playing Richard III, King Lear and Macbeth.

