Justin Timberlake Arrested for DWI on Long Island

Justin Timberlake was arrested early Tuesday on allegations of driving while intoxicated on New York's Long Island, authorities reported.

Timberlake was released from custody later that morning following his arraignment in Sag Harbor. He faces one DWI charge, with his next court date set for July 26, according to the Suffolk County district attorney's office.

Timberlake's lawyer and representatives have yet to respond to requests for comment from the Associated Press.

Sag Harbor, a coastal village in the Hamptons, about 100 miles from New York City, is a popular summer destination for wealthy visitors.

Timberlake, once a Disney Mouseketeer alongside Britney Spears, gained fame with the boy band NSYNC before launching a successful solo career and acting in acclaimed films like ''The Social Network" and "Friends With Benefits." He has collected 10 Grammy awards and four Primetime Emmy Awards.

Last year, Timberlake garnered attention when Spears published her memoir, "The Woman in Me," which detailed their past relationship. In March, Timberlake released his first new album in six years, "Everything I Thought It Was."

Timberlake has two upcoming shows in Chicago on Friday and Saturday, followed by performances at New York's Madison Square Garden next week on Tuesday and Wednesday.

