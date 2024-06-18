Left Menu

Justin Timberlake Arrested for DWI on Long Island

Justin Timberlake was arrested early Tuesday for allegedly driving while intoxicated on Long Island. Released after being arraigned, Timberlake faces a DWI charge with a court date on July 26. His lawyer and reps have not commented yet. Timberlake has ongoing shows and recently released an album.

PTI | Newyork | Updated: 18-06-2024 21:06 IST | Created: 18-06-2024 21:06 IST
Justin Timberlake Arrested for DWI on Long Island
Justin Timberlake

Justin Timberlake was arrested early Tuesday on allegations of driving while intoxicated on New York's Long Island, authorities reported.

Timberlake was released from custody later that morning following his arraignment in Sag Harbor. He faces one DWI charge, with his next court date set for July 26, according to the Suffolk County district attorney's office.

Timberlake's lawyer and representatives have yet to respond to requests for comment from the Associated Press.

Sag Harbor, a coastal village in the Hamptons, about 100 miles from New York City, is a popular summer destination for wealthy visitors.

Timberlake, once a Disney Mouseketeer alongside Britney Spears, gained fame with the boy band NSYNC before launching a successful solo career and acting in acclaimed films like ''The Social Network" and "Friends With Benefits." He has collected 10 Grammy awards and four Primetime Emmy Awards.

Last year, Timberlake garnered attention when Spears published her memoir, "The Woman in Me," which detailed their past relationship. In March, Timberlake released his first new album in six years, "Everything I Thought It Was."

Timberlake has two upcoming shows in Chicago on Friday and Saturday, followed by performances at New York's Madison Square Garden next week on Tuesday and Wednesday.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Digital Transformation in Higher Education: The Impact of LLM-Powered Chatbots on Student Support
Blog

Digital Transformation in Higher Education: The Impact of LLM-Powered Chatbo...

 Global
2
Top Financial Times Stories: UK Election Impact, Lycamobile Audit, Doctor Strikes

Top Financial Times Stories: UK Election Impact, Lycamobile Audit, Doctor St...

 Global
3
Adidas Under Scrutiny: Corruption Allegations Shake Chinese Market

Adidas Under Scrutiny: Corruption Allegations Shake Chinese Market

 Global
4
Bridging the Digital Divide: African AI Language Innovations

Bridging the Digital Divide: African AI Language Innovations

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Revolutionizing Agriculture: The Integration of Digital Twins and Reinforcement Learning for Sustainable Farming

Transforming Education with Solar Power: A Study on UESD's Renewable Energy Potential

Georgia's Tourism Sector: From Potential to Prosperity

Bridging the Climate Investment Gap: A Call for Stronger Governance

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024