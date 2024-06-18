Justin Timberlake Arrested for Drunk Driving in New York
Pop star Justin Timberlake was arrested in New York for drunk driving and later released. He was charged with driving while intoxicated after leaving a dinner at the American Hotel. Timberlake has upcoming concerts in Chicago and New York City.
Pop star Justin Timberlake was arrested and charged with drunk driving on Tuesday in New York state and subsequently released from police custody, CNN reported.
Timberlake was arraigned on one count of driving while intoxicated and then released, the network said, citing his attorney. Police in Sag Harbor, New York, a community in eastern Long Island where Timberlake was reportedly arrested, did not immediately respond to a request for comment from Reuters.
Representatives for Timberlake did not immediately reply to an email seeking comment. Timberlake was taken into custody after he left a dinner at the American Hotel, People magazine reported.
Timberlake has two concerts scheduled in Chicago this weekend and two shows in New York City next week, according to his website.
