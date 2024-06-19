Modi's Visit to Ancient Nalanda: A Glimpse into Scholarly Brilliance

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday toured the historic ruins of Nalanda Mahavihara in Bihar's Nalanda district, a UNESCO World Heritage site renowned for its ancient scholastic significance.

The Nalanda Mahavihara complex, known for its stupas, shrines, viharas, and impressive artworks, represents the oldest university tradition in the Indian subcontinent, illustrating a rich scholarly past.

In a social media post, Modi wrote, 'Exploring the excavated remains of Nalanda was an exemplary experience, offering a deep dive into our nation's academic legacy. This visit was a testament to the intellectual spirit that continues to flourish in India today.'

Goutami Bhattacharya, Superintending Archaeologist at the Archaeological Survey of India, briefed the Prime Minister on the site's historical importance. Speaking to PTI, Bhattacharya remarked that Modi's visit highlights ASI's ongoing commitment to conserving India's diverse cultural heritage.

Established in the 5th century CE by Kumaragupta I of the Gupta dynasty, Nalanda Mahavihara has been supported over centuries by rulers such as Harshavardhana and the Pala kings. The site stands as a testament to international academic exchange and a multitude of knowledge traditions.

