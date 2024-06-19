Left Menu

Zee Entertainment Faces Potential Crisis as Another Top Executive Departs

Shares of Zee Entertainment Enterprises dropped over 4% following the resignation of CFO Rohit Kumar Gupta. The company has announced Mukund Galgali as the acting CFO. Recent top-level exits include key figures like Animesh Kumar and Punit Misra. The changes reflect ongoing instability within the firm.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 19-06-2024 16:43 IST | Created: 19-06-2024 16:43 IST
AI Generated Representative Image
  • Country:
  • India

Shares of Zee Entertainment Enterprises plummeted more than 4% on Wednesday after CFO Rohit Kumar Gupta tendered his resignation, marking another significant top-level departure.

The stock dipped to Rs 154.35 on the BSE and Rs 154.17 on the NSE, with substantial volumes traded.

In response, the company has named Mukund Galgali as acting CFO, effective from June 19, 2024. Galgali brings over 17 years of internal experience to the position.

This resignation follows a series of high-profile exits from the firm, reflecting potential instability in Zee Entertainment's executive ranks.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

