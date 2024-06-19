Zee Entertainment Faces Potential Crisis as Another Top Executive Departs

Shares of Zee Entertainment Enterprises plummeted more than 4% on Wednesday after CFO Rohit Kumar Gupta tendered his resignation, marking another significant top-level departure.

The stock dipped to Rs 154.35 on the BSE and Rs 154.17 on the NSE, with substantial volumes traded.

In response, the company has named Mukund Galgali as acting CFO, effective from June 19, 2024. Galgali brings over 17 years of internal experience to the position.

This resignation follows a series of high-profile exits from the firm, reflecting potential instability in Zee Entertainment's executive ranks.

