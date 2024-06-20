Prabhas Relives Dream: Working with Amitabh Bachchan and Kamal Haasan on 'Kalki 2898 AD'

South Indian cinema sensation Prabhas recently opened up about his lifelong admiration for Amitabh Bachchan, celebrating the opportunity to share the screen with the legendary actor in the upcoming film 'Kalki 2898 AD.'

Prabhas, known globally for his role in 'Baahubali,' expressed his gratitude to producer Aswini Dutt and director Nag Ashwin for casting him alongside icons like Bachchan and Kamal Haasan. Recalling their first meeting, Prabhas shared a touching moment where he was awestruck by Bachchan's humility.

Adding to the star-studded ensemble, Prabhas lauded Deepika Padukone for her international appeal and performance. Padukone also praised Prabhas for his generosity on set, citing his warm and hospitable nature. 'Kalki 2898 AD' is set to premiere on June 27 and promises to be a groundbreaking cinematic experience.

