Left Menu

Karan Johar lauds 'Chandu Champion', calls Kartik Aaryan's performance a must-watch

Filmmaker Karan Johar is the latest celebrity fan to laud Kabir Khan's 'Chandu Champion,' starring Kartik Aaryan in the lead role.

ANI | Updated: 22-06-2024 22:15 IST | Created: 22-06-2024 22:15 IST
Karan Johar lauds 'Chandu Champion', calls Kartik Aaryan's performance a must-watch
Karan Johar, Chandu Champion poster (image source: instagram). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Filmmaker Karan Johar is the latest celebrity fan to laud Kabir Khan's 'Chandu Champion,' starring Kartik Aaryan in the lead role. Taking to his Instagram Stories, KJo wrote, "Kabir Khan directs this brave and inspiring life tale like a love letter to the human spirit." Karan Johar gave a shout-out to Kartik Aaryan's performance in the film and he wrote, "Kartik Aaryan gives his career-best performance with a humane and honest portrayal... A must-watch."

Kartik is being lauded for his role in 'Chandu Champion', which is directed by Kabir Khan. 'Chandu Champion' tells the inspiring tale of a determined athlete.

Kartik Aaryan portrays Chandu in this film, which is based on the life of Murlikant Petkar, India's first Paralympic gold medalist in freestyle swimming. From fans to critics, members of the film industry and audiences, Kartik has been receiving praise.

Recently, veteran actor Shabana Azmi, too, appreciated Kartik. Sharing a picture with Kartik from the screening of the film, Shabana took to Instagram and wrote, "I was deeply moved by #Kabir Khans film #ChanduChampion and I loved #Kartik Aryans portrayal. He played it with an almost child determination with an extremely winsome smile which prevented him from projecting it as arrogance. #Vijay Raaz as the coach is very effective. It's a real-life story, and I say Salaam (salute) Kabir for making it his lifetime so he got to watch it with his family. Here am I with Kaartilk at a special screening organised by #Excel Entertainment."

Reposting Shabana's post, Kartik thanked her, saying, "Mujhe Meri Eidi Mil Gayi (I got my Eidi) (heart face emojis). Every word you said feels like a medal for me (folded hands and red heart emojis)."In the coming months, Kartik will be also seen in 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3' and 'Captain india'. Karan, on the other hand, is gearing up for the release of his next film, 'Kill'. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Space-Ready Solar Tech: Metal-Halide Perovskites Heal From Radiation Damage

Space-Ready Solar Tech: Metal-Halide Perovskites Heal From Radiation Damage

 United States
2
Pakistan's budget could have been better if govt had consulted us, says Bilawal

Pakistan's budget could have been better if govt had consulted us, says Bila...

 Pakistan
3
Latest FDA Approvals in Health: Colorectal Cancer Therapy to Flavored Vapes

Latest FDA Approvals in Health: Colorectal Cancer Therapy to Flavored Vapes

 Global
4
Breaking Health News: FDA Approvals, Legal Decisions, and Market Moves

Breaking Health News: FDA Approvals, Legal Decisions, and Market Moves

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Crafting User-Centric Urban Spaces: The Synergy of BIM, IoT, and Blockchain in Smart City Development

Revolutionizing Digital Economy Security with Cutting-Edge Network Protection Technologies

Transforming Urban Landscapes: How Tall Buildings and Strategic Green Space Placement Reduce City Temperatures

AIMM Model: Comprehensive Strategies for Effective Public Health Communication During Disasters

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024