Hermes Unveils Breezy Summer 2025 Collection at Paris Men's Fashion Week

With pleated Bermuda shorts, muted pastels and cinched parkas, French label Hermes presented a breezy summer 2025 collection at Paris Men's Fashion Week that was marked by light, natural materials.

There were few patterns on display as models wearing leather sandals with criss-crossed straps strode down the runway in short-sleeved overshirts, light-weight jackets and tailored trousers made from fabrics such as canvas and crepe cotton twill. They carried bags in denim canvas as well as a calfskin version of the label's roomy Bolide model in the latest collection presented by Veronique Nichanian, the fashion house's longtime artistic director for menswear.

Paris Men's Fashion Week takes place this year as the luxury sector faces slowing demand for clothing and accessories, especially in China, a key market, where shoppers of high-end fashion are seeking more discreet styles. The shows, which have included outings from LVMH-owned labels Louis Vuitton and Dior, wind up on Sunday, and will be followed by Haute Couture week.

