Thousands Unite for International Day of Yoga at Dubai's World Trade Centre

In a remarkable display of unity and wellness, community groups, officials, and residents from across the Emirates participated in celebrating the International Day of Yoga on Saturday. Over 5,000 yoga enthusiasts gathered at Dubai's iconic World Trade Centre for an event organized by the Indian Consulate in collaboration with Friends of India.

The celebration featured a series of yoga sessions led by seasoned instructors, attracting participants of all ages and from 50 nationalities. More than 1,500 school students joined in, reflecting the universal appeal of this ancient practice that promotes physical and mental well-being.

The Consulate General of India and Friends of India lauded the grand success of the event, expressing gratitude to the enthusiastic participants. The event underscored the importance of holistic health, fostering a sense of community spirit and unity among the diverse attendees. The International Day of Yoga is globally celebrated on June 21, a tradition initiated by the United Nations in 2014.

