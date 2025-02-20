Left Menu

National Drive for Universal Health Screening Initiated

The Union Health Ministry has launched a nation-wide enhanced screening campaign targeting individuals aged 30 years and above to screen for non-communicable diseases and common cancers. This initiative, occurring from February 20 to March 30, aims to promote early detection, reduce healthcare expenses, and improve citizens' life quality.

  • Country:
  • India

The Union Health Ministry unveiled an ambitious nationwide screening campaign targeting all individuals aged 30 years and above. This drive aims to detect non-communicable diseases (NCDs) and common cancers early, with the campaign running from February 20 to March 30.

Efforts will be concentrated through Ayushman Arogya Mandirs (AAMs) and various healthcare facilities nationwide, under the guidance of the National Programme for Prevention and Control of Non-Communicable Diseases (NP-NCD). ASHAs, ANMs, and frontline workers will engage in community visits to ensure maximum screening coverage and reach individuals in their homes.

States and union territories have committed to ensuring the availability of medical supplies such as BP monitors, glucometers, and necessary medications across healthcare centres. Daily data uploads, transparency, and accountability are priorities, with nodal officers appointed at multiple administrative levels to oversee campaign execution.

(With inputs from agencies.)

