Sonakshi Sinha, Zaheer Iqbal reach mosque ahead of wedding

Excitement and anticipation are reaching a fever pitch in Mumbai's Bandra as Bollywood actors Sonakshi Sinha and Zaheer Iqbal are all set to exchange marital vows today. The duo were seen arriving at a mosque in Bandra.

Earlier in the day, Sonakshi's mother Poonam Sinha was also spotted leaving her residence seemingly heading for the festivities in a white embellished traditional attire. Recently, the 'Heeramandi' actor was spotted attending a puja ceremony with her mother, Poonam Sinha, dressed in a stunning blue co-ord set that accentuated her pre-bridal glow.

The Sinha residence, fondly known as 'Ramayana,' has been adorned with twinkling lights, setting a magical atmosphere fitting for the celebrations. Close friends and family have been partaking in the festivities, adding to the joyous atmosphere.

Actress Huma Qureshi and her brother, Saqib Saleem, joined the pre-wedding functions at Sonakshi's home. A photo believed to be from the couple's mehendi ceremony has taken social media by storm. The picture shows Sonakshi and Zaheer, dressed in traditional red attire, sharing smiles with loved ones.

Just days before the wedding, Sonakshi and Zaheer celebrated with their closest friends. Sonakshi shared glimpses of her party on social media, featuring a picture with her dear friend Huma Qureshi. Zaheer was also seen enjoying quality time with Sonakshi's father, veteran actor Shatrughan Sinha.

Adding fuel to the wedding fire, an audio invitation featuring Sonakshi and Zaheer has gone viral. The couple reportedly confirms their impending nuptials, expressing their excitement for the moment that will make them "each other's definite and official husband and wife."

Despite the swirling rumours and leaked invites, Sonakshi and Zaheer have remained tight-lipped about their relationship. Though they co-starred in the 2022 film 'Double XL' and share friendly social media posts, they haven't publicly acknowledged their love story.

With the wedding just around the corner, all eyes are on Sonakshi and Zaheer as they embark on their happily-ever-after! (ANI)

