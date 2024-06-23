Left Menu

Sonakshi Sinha, Zaheer Iqbal reach mosque ahead of wedding

Excitement and anticipation are reaching a fever pitch in Mumbai's Bandra as Bollywood actors Sonakshi Sinha and Zaheer Iqbal are all set to exchange marital vows today.

ANI | Updated: 23-06-2024 16:14 IST | Created: 23-06-2024 16:14 IST
Sonakshi Sinha, Zaheer Iqbal reach mosque ahead of wedding
Sonakshi Sinha, Zaheer Iqbal (Image source: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Excitement and anticipation are reaching a fever pitch in Mumbai's Bandra as Bollywood actors Sonakshi Sinha and Zaheer Iqbal are all set to exchange marital vows today. The duo were seen arriving at a mosque in Bandra.

Earlier in the day, Sonakshi's mother Poonam Sinha was also spotted leaving her residence seemingly heading for the festivities in a white embellished traditional attire. Recently, the 'Heeramandi' actor was spotted attending a puja ceremony with her mother, Poonam Sinha, dressed in a stunning blue co-ord set that accentuated her pre-bridal glow.

The Sinha residence, fondly known as 'Ramayana,' has been adorned with twinkling lights, setting a magical atmosphere fitting for the celebrations. Close friends and family have been partaking in the festivities, adding to the joyous atmosphere.

Actress Huma Qureshi and her brother, Saqib Saleem, joined the pre-wedding functions at Sonakshi's home. A photo believed to be from the couple's mehendi ceremony has taken social media by storm. The picture shows Sonakshi and Zaheer, dressed in traditional red attire, sharing smiles with loved ones.

Just days before the wedding, Sonakshi and Zaheer celebrated with their closest friends. Sonakshi shared glimpses of her party on social media, featuring a picture with her dear friend Huma Qureshi. Zaheer was also seen enjoying quality time with Sonakshi's father, veteran actor Shatrughan Sinha.

Adding fuel to the wedding fire, an audio invitation featuring Sonakshi and Zaheer has gone viral. The couple reportedly confirms their impending nuptials, expressing their excitement for the moment that will make them "each other's definite and official husband and wife."

Despite the swirling rumours and leaked invites, Sonakshi and Zaheer have remained tight-lipped about their relationship. Though they co-starred in the 2022 film 'Double XL' and share friendly social media posts, they haven't publicly acknowledged their love story.

With the wedding just around the corner, all eyes are on Sonakshi and Zaheer as they embark on their happily-ever-after! (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Space-Ready Solar Tech: Metal-Halide Perovskites Heal From Radiation Damage

Space-Ready Solar Tech: Metal-Halide Perovskites Heal From Radiation Damage

 United States
2
Pakistan's budget could have been better if govt had consulted us, says Bilawal

Pakistan's budget could have been better if govt had consulted us, says Bila...

 Pakistan
3
Latest FDA Approvals in Health: Colorectal Cancer Therapy to Flavored Vapes

Latest FDA Approvals in Health: Colorectal Cancer Therapy to Flavored Vapes

 Global
4
Breaking Health News: FDA Approvals, Legal Decisions, and Market Moves

Breaking Health News: FDA Approvals, Legal Decisions, and Market Moves

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Crafting User-Centric Urban Spaces: The Synergy of BIM, IoT, and Blockchain in Smart City Development

Revolutionizing Digital Economy Security with Cutting-Edge Network Protection Technologies

Transforming Urban Landscapes: How Tall Buildings and Strategic Green Space Placement Reduce City Temperatures

AIMM Model: Comprehensive Strategies for Effective Public Health Communication During Disasters

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024