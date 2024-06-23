Manisha Koirala sends best wishes to Heeramandi co-star Sonakshi Sinha ahead of her wedding with Zaheer Iqbal

Sonakshi Sinha, who is all set to tie the knot with her boyfriend Zaheer Iqbal on Sunday, received best wishes from her 'Heeramandi' co-star Manisha Koirala. Taking to Instagram stories, Manisha shared a picture with Sonakshi from 'Heeramandi' promotion diaries.

The image captured Manisha and Sonakshi twinning in teal blue ethnic outfits. Along with the photo, she wrote, "All my good wishes Sonakshi."

Just a couple of days ago, the actors enjoyed bachelor and bachelorette parties with their close friends. Sonakshi had shared glimpses from a party hosted by her friends. One of the images shows Sonakshi posing with her close friend and actor Huma Qureshi. On Thursday night, groom-to-be Zaheer was photographed with Sonakshi's father and film veteran Shatrughan Sinha in Bandra, Mumbai. The veteran actor and Zaheerhappily posed together for the paparazzi stationed at the venue.

Amid the wedding buzz, interestingly, an audio invite of Sonakshi and Zaheer went viral. In the leaked invite, the duo reportedly confirmed the news of their marriage by saying that they are ready to arrive at 'the moment' which would turn them each other's 'definite and official husband and wife. 'The digital invitation is styled like a magazine cover with a headline.

The invitation featured a photo of Zaheer and Sonakshi in a snow-covered setting, with Zaheer planting a kiss on Sonakshi's cheek. However, Sonakshi and Zaheer have been tight-lipped about their relationship since their dating rumours surfaced.

Sonakshi and Zaheer starred in the 2022 film Double XL. While they have not publicly opened up about their love story, they have been seen sharing adorable photos with each other on social media. (ANI)

