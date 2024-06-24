Inside Out 2 Soars, Taylor Swift Shines with Prince William
Pixar's 'Inside Out 2' sets records as it surpasses $500 million in worldwide box office, becoming the highest-grossing film of the year. Meanwhile, Taylor Swift was seen posing with Prince William and his children during her Eras tour in London, marking a delightful evening for the Royal family.
'Inside Out 2' crosses $500 million at the worldwide box office
Animated Pixar movie "Inside Out 2" has become the highest grossing film of the year domestically and crossed $500 million at the worldwide box office, according to a Walt Disney statement released on Saturday. The movie had previously generated about $155 million in U.S. and Canadian ticket sales over its first weekend, according to estimates.
Taylor Swift poses with Prince William at 'splendid' London concert
Britain's Prince William posed for a photo with U.S. music star Taylor Swift and two of his children, Charlotte and George, at the first night of Swift's Eras tour in London on Friday. A photo posted on Kensington Palace's X social media feed with the caption "Thank you @taylorswift13 for a great evening!" showed William smiling as Swift took a selfie with him and the children. William celebrated his 42nd birthday on Friday.
