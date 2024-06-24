Left Menu

Heartfelt Tourism: Visiting Israel's War-Torn South Post-Hamas Attack

In the aftermath of Hamas' Oct. 7 attack, a new form of tourism has emerged in Israel. Celebrities, politicians, and influencers flock to the devastated southern regions, visiting sites of destruction to stand in solidarity. Organized tours now offer a firsthand view of the severe impacts on communities like Nir Oz.

PTI | Kibuttz | Updated: 24-06-2024 10:51 IST | Created: 24-06-2024 10:51 IST
Heartfelt Tourism: Visiting Israel's War-Torn South Post-Hamas Attack
AI Generated Representative Image

Israel has seen the rise of a new kind of tourism since the Hamas' devastating Oct. 7 attack. Amidst the ruins in the south, well-known figures such as Jerry Seinfeld, Elon Musk, and Michael Douglas, along with politicians like Nikki Haley and Ivanka Trump, have been visiting to pay their respects and witness the destruction firsthand. The once tranquil Kibbutz Nir Oz, now transformed into a poignant site, hosts many of these visitors through organized tours led by residents.

A quarter of Nir Oz's 400 residents were directly impacted by the attack, with over 20 killed and more than 80 kidnapped. Amid the somber tours, community spokesperson Irit Lahav insists that it's vital for visitors to confront the harsh realities of the violence: 'It's our personal story, but it's also the story of all of the state of Israel.' Her tours offer detailed narratives, even stopping at the spot where militants breached the community's fence and highlighting minute details like melted candy from a torched general store.

The influx of visitors extends beyond celebrities. Organized tours by dignitaries and educational groups have become common, with many southern Israeli cities encouraging visits to boost both morale and the economy. Hen Cohen, tourism director of Sderot, reports a significant rise in visitor numbers, driven by solidarity missions and local educational tours. While some residents welcome this attention, others grapple with the pain of reliving their losses. The question remains: how to balance memory and recovery in these battered communities.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Honey-Trap Deception: Woman Spotted in Jammu After Burger King Shooting

Honey-Trap Deception: Woman Spotted in Jammu After Burger King Shooting

 India
2
US FDA's Robust Health Approvals: Cancer, Gene Therapy & More

US FDA's Robust Health Approvals: Cancer, Gene Therapy & More

 Global
3
PML-N Concedes to PPP Demands on Federal Budget, Development Funds

PML-N Concedes to PPP Demands on Federal Budget, Development Funds

 Pakistan
4
UK's British International Investment Eyes USD 300 Million Expansion in Indian EV Ecosystem

UK's British International Investment Eyes USD 300 Million Expansion in Indi...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Digital Dominance: The E-commerce Revolution Reshaping Global Markets

Global Push for Healthy Diets: A New Framework to Combat Malnutrition and NCDs

Financial Fair Play: How Reducing Financial Distortions Can Boost European Productivity

Nepal’s Workforce Gender Gap: The Hidden Influence of Social Norms

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024