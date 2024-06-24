Heartfelt Tourism: Visiting Israel's War-Torn South Post-Hamas Attack

Israel has seen the rise of a new kind of tourism since the Hamas' devastating Oct. 7 attack. Amidst the ruins in the south, well-known figures such as Jerry Seinfeld, Elon Musk, and Michael Douglas, along with politicians like Nikki Haley and Ivanka Trump, have been visiting to pay their respects and witness the destruction firsthand. The once tranquil Kibbutz Nir Oz, now transformed into a poignant site, hosts many of these visitors through organized tours led by residents.

A quarter of Nir Oz's 400 residents were directly impacted by the attack, with over 20 killed and more than 80 kidnapped. Amid the somber tours, community spokesperson Irit Lahav insists that it's vital for visitors to confront the harsh realities of the violence: 'It's our personal story, but it's also the story of all of the state of Israel.' Her tours offer detailed narratives, even stopping at the spot where militants breached the community's fence and highlighting minute details like melted candy from a torched general store.

The influx of visitors extends beyond celebrities. Organized tours by dignitaries and educational groups have become common, with many southern Israeli cities encouraging visits to boost both morale and the economy. Hen Cohen, tourism director of Sderot, reports a significant rise in visitor numbers, driven by solidarity missions and local educational tours. While some residents welcome this attention, others grapple with the pain of reliving their losses. The question remains: how to balance memory and recovery in these battered communities.

