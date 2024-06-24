Left Menu

Emperor Naruhito Revisits Fond Memories: Thames Barrier and UK Ties

Emperor Naruhito of Japan visits the UK, rekindling fond memories of his student days at Oxford. His trip includes both formal state events and personal visits to significant sites like the Thames Barrier. The visit aims to strengthen the UK's ties with Japan, especially in the Indo-Pacific region.

Emperor Naruhito
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

Emperor Naruhito of Japan has embarked on a meaningful UK visit, kicking off with a visit to the Thames Barrier—a site he holds dear. This trip, blending state events and personal reminiscences, underscores the emperor's longstanding connection to Britain.

Naruhito's fascination with the River Thames began some 40 years ago during his graduate studies at Oxford University, a period he fondly recalls in his memoir "The Thames and I." His experiences in Britain were transformative, allowing him to engage with the country's cultural fabric and its people away from the royal spotlight.

This week's visit, originally scheduled for 2020, comes at a pivotal time as the UK seeks to deepen ties with Japan, aiming to fortify its influence in the Indo-Pacific region post-Brexit. The state visit includes a ceremonial welcome from King Charles III, a wreath-laying at Westminster Abbey, and a state banquet at Buckingham Palace.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

