Kartik Aaryan's 'Chandu Champion' Triumphs at Box Office

Kartik Aaryan's latest movie, 'Chandu Champion,' directed by Kabir Khan, is making waves at the box office.

In a span of just 10 days, the sports drama has amassed a whopping Rs 57.76 crore, a testament to its popularity and strong storyline. The film, inspired by the life of India's first Paralympic gold medallist Murlikant Petkar, showcases the actor in a compelling role.

Released on June 14, under the Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment banner, 'Chandu Champion' has seen a 30% hike in earnings over the weekend, bringing in Rs 8.01 crore on Sunday alone. The film also features Vijay Raaz, Bhuvan Arora, Rajpal Yadav, and Bhagyashree Borse in significant roles.

