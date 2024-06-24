Left Menu

Kartik Aaryan's 'Chandu Champion' Triumphs at Box Office

Kartik Aaryan's sports drama 'Chandu Champion' has garnered Rs 57.76 crore in just 10 days. Directed by Kabir Khan and inspired by Paralympian Murlikant Petkar's life, the film has received significant audience and critical acclaim, showing a 30% increase in box office earnings over the weekend.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 24-06-2024 16:38 IST | Created: 24-06-2024 16:38 IST
Kartik Aaryan's 'Chandu Champion' Triumphs at Box Office
AI Generated Representative Image
  • Country:
  • India

Kartik Aaryan's latest movie, 'Chandu Champion,' directed by Kabir Khan, is making waves at the box office.

In a span of just 10 days, the sports drama has amassed a whopping Rs 57.76 crore, a testament to its popularity and strong storyline. The film, inspired by the life of India's first Paralympic gold medallist Murlikant Petkar, showcases the actor in a compelling role.

Released on June 14, under the Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment banner, 'Chandu Champion' has seen a 30% hike in earnings over the weekend, bringing in Rs 8.01 crore on Sunday alone. The film also features Vijay Raaz, Bhuvan Arora, Rajpal Yadav, and Bhagyashree Borse in significant roles.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Honey-Trap Deception: Woman Spotted in Jammu After Burger King Shooting

Honey-Trap Deception: Woman Spotted in Jammu After Burger King Shooting

 India
2
US FDA's Robust Health Approvals: Cancer, Gene Therapy & More

US FDA's Robust Health Approvals: Cancer, Gene Therapy & More

 Global
3
PML-N Concedes to PPP Demands on Federal Budget, Development Funds

PML-N Concedes to PPP Demands on Federal Budget, Development Funds

 Pakistan
4
UK's British International Investment Eyes USD 300 Million Expansion in Indian EV Ecosystem

UK's British International Investment Eyes USD 300 Million Expansion in Indi...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Digital Dominance: The E-commerce Revolution Reshaping Global Markets

Global Push for Healthy Diets: A New Framework to Combat Malnutrition and NCDs

Financial Fair Play: How Reducing Financial Distortions Can Boost European Productivity

Nepal’s Workforce Gender Gap: The Hidden Influence of Social Norms

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024