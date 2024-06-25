Lindsay Lohan, Jamie Lee Curtis reprise roles in 'Freaky Friday' sequel, filming begins

Fans of the beloved body-swap comedy 'Freaky Friday' have reason to celebrate as a sequel is officially on its way, set for a nationwide release in 2025. The film, which began filming recently in Los Angeles, marks a return for original stars Lindsay Lohan and Jamie Lee Curtis, reprising their iconic roles, confirmed The Hollywood Reporter.

Directed by Nisha Ganatra, known for her work on 'Late Night', the sequel revisits the characters of Tess (Curtis) and Anna (Lohan) years after their unforgettable body-swap adventure. This time around, Anna is navigating life with a daughter of her own and soon-to-be stepdaughter, blending two families into one.

As per The Hollywood Reporter, the film promises to explore the challenges and comedic mishaps that arise when lightning strikes twice. Joining Lohan and Curtis in the cast are familiar faces such as Mark Harmon and Chad Michael Murray, along with newcomers Julia Butters, Sophia Hammons, Manny Jacinto, and Maitreyi Ramakrishnan.

Additionally, several actors from the original 2003 film including Christina Vidal Mitchell, Haley Hudson, Lucille Soong, Stephen Tobolowsky, and Rosalind Chao will reprise their roles, confirmed The Hollywood Reporter. Kristin Burr, Andrew Gunn, and Jamie Lee Curtis will serve as producers, with Lindsay Lohan joining as an executive producer alongside Nathan Kelly and Ann Marie Sanderlin.

The sequel promises to bring back the heart and humour that made the original a box-office success, reportedly grossing USD 160 million globally with a significant portion of the domestic market. 'Freaky Friday' is not only a nostalgic return to the big screen for Lindsay Lohan but also marks her comeback to Hollywood filmmaking following a hiatus, during which she starred in successful Netflix romantic comedies.

As production for the sequel commences, anticipation builds among fans eager to see how 'Freaky Friday' will blend its signature comedy with new family dynamics and modern-day challenges. With filming underway, audiences can look forward to reconnecting with the beloved characters and experiencing another hilarious and heartwarming adventure in 2025. (ANI)

