Sonu Nigam offers prayers at Kedarnath temple

Renowned singer Sonu Nigam visited the Lord Kedarnath temple on Wednesday morning. He arrived at Shri Kedarnath Dham by helicopter at 7:15 am. Nigam received a grand welcome from the temple committee at the helipad, where many fans had gathered to meet him. They took pictures with the ace singer. His family members also accompanied him for the Kedarnath darshan. Fans eagerly took more pictures with him as he walked from the helicopter to the Shri Kedarnath shrine.

Nigam paid obeisance outside the shrine before entering the temple with other pilgrims to worship Lord Shiva and perform Jalabhishek. Meanwhile, on the work front, Sonu Nigam recently lent his voice to the devotional song 'Achutham Keshavam.' The makers of 'Maharaj,' starring Junaid Khan, Jaideep Ahlawat, Shalini Pandey, and Sharvari, unveiled a rendition of the song, performed by Nigam.

Taking to Instagram, Yash Raj Films treated fans to the song's video, captioning the post, "#AchutamKeshavam song out now!" The video features emotional scenes between Junaid Khan and Shalini Pandey. Speaking about his experience creating the song, Sonu Nigam shared, "I've been fortunate to have a very beautiful connection with Yash Raj Films, and I truly value my personal equation with Yash ji. Anything related to YRF is special to me. I'm so glad that 'Achutam Keshavam' happened for 'Maharaj.' Singing for Aamir's son's debut and my friend Siddharth Malhotra's directorial venture makes it all the more memorable."

Directed by Siddharth P. Malhotra and produced by YRF Entertainment, 'Maharaj' features Junaid Khan in his debut role, alongside Jaideep Ahlawat and Shalini Pandey, with a special appearance by Sharvari. The film is based on true events from pre-independence India and highlights the courage of Karsandas Mulji, a social reformer who challenged the status quo in a landmark legal battle. Critics and audiences alike have praised 'Maharaj' for its compelling storytelling and powerful performances. The film, which follows the journey of one of India's greatest social reformers, Karsandas Mulji, is a David vs. Goliath story that showcases one man's courage to stand against the injustices of his time. 'Maharaj' is currently streaming on Netflix. (ANI)

