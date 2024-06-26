Left Menu

Shah Rukh Khan's Unwavering Commitment to Art: Kamal Haasan's Tribute

Veteran actor Kamal Haasan praises Shah Rukh Khan for his dedication to art, revealing that the superstar didn't charge for starring in the 2000 film 'Hey Ram'. Haasan also reminisces about wanting Dilip Kumar for a remake and celebrates the sequel to his film 'Indian'.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 26-06-2024 13:33 IST | Created: 26-06-2024 13:33 IST
Veteran actor Kamal Haasan has lauded Shah Rukh Khan for his exceptional dedication to the craft of acting, revealing that the superstar did not take any remuneration for his role in the 2000 multilingual film 'Hey Ram'.

Written, directed, and produced by Haasan, the period drama showcases the friendship between Saket Ram (Haasan) and Amjad Ali Khan (Khan). However, Haasan emphasized that titles like 'superstar' are inconsequential when working on a project together.

Haasan also shared his unfulfilled dream of casting Dilip Kumar in the Hindi remake of his 1992 film 'Thevar Magan', a role eventually played by Amrish Puri in the Hindi version 'Virasat'. He fondly remembered visiting the late star on his birthdays. Haasan's upcoming movie, 'Hindustani 2', a sequel to his 1996 hit 'Indian', is slated for release on July 12, featuring a star-studded cast including Kajal Aggarwal and Siddharth.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

