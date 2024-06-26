Shah Rukh Khan's Unwavering Commitment to Art: Kamal Haasan's Tribute

Veteran actor Kamal Haasan has lauded Shah Rukh Khan for his exceptional dedication to the craft of acting, revealing that the superstar did not take any remuneration for his role in the 2000 multilingual film 'Hey Ram'.

Written, directed, and produced by Haasan, the period drama showcases the friendship between Saket Ram (Haasan) and Amjad Ali Khan (Khan). However, Haasan emphasized that titles like 'superstar' are inconsequential when working on a project together.

Haasan also shared his unfulfilled dream of casting Dilip Kumar in the Hindi remake of his 1992 film 'Thevar Magan', a role eventually played by Amrish Puri in the Hindi version 'Virasat'. He fondly remembered visiting the late star on his birthdays. Haasan's upcoming movie, 'Hindustani 2', a sequel to his 1996 hit 'Indian', is slated for release on July 12, featuring a star-studded cast including Kajal Aggarwal and Siddharth.

