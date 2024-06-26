Left Menu

Paris Hilton Advocates for Foster Care Reform

Reality TV star Paris Hilton will testify before a U.S. House committee in support of reauthorizing a federal foster care program. Hilton, who has spoken out about her own abuse in youth treatment facilities, advocates for greater system oversight and improved child welfare interventions.

Paris Hilton

Reality TV star Paris Hilton is set to testify before a U.S. House of Representatives committee hearing on Wednesday, in support of reauthorization of a federal program responsible for children in foster care.

Hilton, 43, the great-granddaughter of Hilton Hotels founder Conrad Hilton, has spoken publicly about the alleged emotional and physical abuse she endured when she was placed in residential youth treatment facilities as a teen. Hilton first described her experience at a Utah facility - which she said has left her with post-traumatic stress disorder that she continues to suffer from - in 2021, and has been a vocal advocate for greater oversight of the system.

"If I tried to tell my parents about the abuse, the staff would immediately rip the phone from my hand, disconnect the call and I'd be subject to violent physical restraints and solitary confinement," Hilton told a California state legislature committee in April, part of a push to pass a bill requiring more transparency from youth treatment facilities. Hilton, along with several other witnesses, is expected to testify about how the U.S.' child welfare program can be improved, including how to improve interventions before foster care is needed and prioritizing keeping children with family members.

